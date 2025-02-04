NFL Allows Big Change to Tom Brady’s TV Role Ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Not long after league commissioner Roger Goodell applauded Tom Brady for his efforts to balance his FOX broadcasting role with his stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL is allowing the suspension at least one of its Brady-specific guidelines for Sunday's Super Bowl match-up.
Prior to Tuesday, Brady was not permitted to take part in team production meetings, could not enter another team's facility, could not criticize officials and could not attend another team's practice, either virtually or in person. Other FOX personalities are not subject to these rules. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, however, Brady will be allowed to take part in the Kansas City Chiefs' production meetings, per team owner Clark Hunt.
Sources told The Athletic that Brady can do similarly for the Philadelphia Eagles, but is still not allowed to attend either team's practices.
“When [Brady] was approved as an owner of the Raiders, there were a lot of discussions internally and that ended up being the recommendation of the league office, that it didn’t make sense to have him in the production meetings,” Hunt said, per The Athletic. “That’s where that rule came from. Since he’s doing the game this week, we have no issue with him being in our production meetings. He’ll have the access that any broadcaster would have.”
During his Super Bowl press conference on Monday, Goodell said Brady has been "incredibly cooperative" while navigating his dual roles.
"He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing ok?' And I think he's serious about making sure that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict," the commissioner said.
Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022, though he didn't call his first game until September 2024. It was around that time league ownership approved his minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, though they had already prepared the so-called "Brady rules" to hopefully avoid conflicts of interest once the bid was solidified.
The NFL legend will certainly enjoy the looser leash for the big game. Though he has been to the mountaintop 10 times before, this will be his first Super Bowl in the booth.