Rob Gronkowski Lays Out Three Qualities Tom Brady Will Look for in Next Raiders Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their next head coach once again after firing Antonio Pierce earlier this week. Two days later, the Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco. As Raiders owner Mark Davis tracks down the next coach to lead his franchise without a general manager, he will have another opinion to lean on this cycle—Tom Brady's.
Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders in October, making this the first time Brady is a member of the organization during their coaching search. A report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini suggested that Brady will have significant influence in who the Raiders hire.
Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, does not fully know the role Brady will have in the Raiders' coaching search, but believes Brady would prefer an offensive-minded head coach.
"He loves defense, he knows defense wins championships and all, but with Tom being a quarterback, the greatest of all time, he wants an offensive minded coach," Gronkowski told Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams.
Gronkowski then pinpointed three specific traits he thinks Brady would want in the Raiders' next coach.
"If I had to pick and choose what Tom's looking for in a coach, first off I would say the love of the game. Is he going to be there the entire day breaking down film?” Gronkowski said. “Number two would be the knowledge of the game. Does the head coach know the game of football inside and out? Situational football, special teams, defense, offense, all that good stuff. Number three would be does the head coach gain respect of the players? If you don't have respect from your players, then no one's gonna listen."
As of Thursday, the Raiders have actually requested interviews with more defensive-minded coaches than offensive ones. They have asked to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.