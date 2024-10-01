Robert Griffin III Wants Chiefs to Trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be suiting up in a different uniform sooner rather than later.
Shortly after NFL Network reported Tuesday that Adams has told the Raiders he would prefer to be traded, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III pitched the move he'd like to see—a blockbuster trade involving the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I know Davante Adams and (New York Jets quarterback) Aaron Rodgers are like peanut butter and jelly," Griffin continued. "A perfect match. But going from the Raiders to the Jets would be trading dysfunction for dysfunction. The Chiefs provide an opportunity to make history and be a part of the first three-peat EVER. Teams have made trades to their division rival before. If the Raiders only care about compensation for him the Chiefs should be trying to join the Adams family."
Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver and three-time All-Pro, will turn 32 years old in December. He's still an elite option in the passing game, logging 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown over the Raiders' first three games this season while catching passes from quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Adams would be an intriguing fit in Kansas City. The Chiefs, despite being 4-0, could use some help in the passing game—especially with top wideout Rashee Rice going down with a knee injury in Kansas City's 17–10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Through four weeks, the Chiefs rank 11th in passing yards per game (215.8) and 14th in points per game (23.0). Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been a sparkplug for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, averaging 17.1 yards per reception and 13.8 yards per touch, but the Chiefs could use another reliable pass-catcher to fill the void of the injured Rice.
Perhaps Adams is the answer.