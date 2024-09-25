Robert Kraft Spent Six Figures to Purchase Tom Brady Rookie Card at Auction
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft splashed out on a sizable purchase this week: an autographed Tom Brady rookie card.
According to Tom Anderson of The Boston Globe, Kraft spent a whopping $120,000 on the piece of memorabilia, which came straight from Brady's own personal collection.
The card, which comes from Upper Deck's SP Authentic collection from the year 2000, was auctioned by Brady at Sotheby's, in collaboration with Fanatics. The 47-year-old was present for the sale of his card, sitting next to Kraft at Harlem Parish in New York as he made the six-figure purchase.
There were a total of four Brady cards sold during the auction at Sotheby's, which combined to fetch more than $800,000.
The description of the Brady rookie card was listed as: "Consigned directly to Sotheby’s by the game’s greatest passer, this is an incredibly rare opportunity to share a piece of collecting history with Tom Brady. Owned, held, and signed by the greatest to ever do it makes this item a true grail piece."
Brady played 20 of his 23 NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls as the franchise's starting quarterback. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft, joining the franchise six years after Kraft purchased it in 1994.