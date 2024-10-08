Robert Saleh Considered Firing OC Nathaniel Hackett Before His Own Ousting from Jets
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was fired by owner Woody Johnson on Tuesday morning, two days removed from the franchise's 23–17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. After a disappointing 2–3 start to the season with what is believed to be a talented roster both offensively and defensively, Johnson chose to move on from Saleh.
While it is a bit surprising that Saleh was given a pink slip on Tuesday, it would have been slightly less surprising for a move to be made at offensive coordinator, as Nathaniel Hackett's unit has struggled and is a key reason for the team's slow start.
In fact, according to a new report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Saleh was considering moving on from Hackett before he was fired himself on Tuesday. That move could have come as early as Tuesday.
For now, it appears that Hackett will keep his job under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The Jets have been one of the league's worst offenses in 2024 despite having Aaron Rodgers under center and a plethora of playmakers in the running and passing games. New York ranks 27th in offensive yards per game (286.6) and 23rd in points per game (18.6) through the first five games of the season.
The Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup on Monday Night Football on Oct. 14.