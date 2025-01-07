Robert Saleh One of Eight Big Names Jaguars Looking to Interview for HC Job
Months after getting the boot from the New York Jets, former head coach Robert Saleh is generating interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saleh's name was among the eight candidates the Jags have requested interviews for their head coaching position, recently vacated by Doug Pederson. Pederson, who had been at the helm since 2022, was fired Monday after Jacksonville's terrible 4–13 year, though he finished his three-season tenure with a combined record of 22–29.
Rounding out the list are Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham.
Saleh was fired from the Jets amid the team's abysmal start to the 2024 season, but found his footing soon after with a part-time offensive consultant role on the Green Bay Packers. Notably, he served as Jacksonville's linebackers coach from 2014 to '16.
No other team has yet to formally request an head-coaching interview with Saleh, per the NFL's coaching tracker, but his name has been thrown around online as a good candidate to replace Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo or Indianapolis Colts DC Gus Bradley, among other possible homes.