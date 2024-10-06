SI

Robert Saleh’s Frustrated Reaction During Jets-Vikings Led to So Many Jokes

This summed up the Jets pretty well.

Andy Nesbitt

The Jets got off to an ugly start vs. the Vikings in London on Sunday.
The Jets got off to an ugly start vs. the Vikings in London on Sunday. / @NFLNetwork
In this story:

The New York Jets got off to a slow start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London, as once again Aaron Rodgers and Co. have looked out of sync during the first three quarters while trailing 17-7.

The Jets were hoping to bounce back from an ulgy Week 4 loss to the Broncos in which they scored just nine points at home. That hasn't happened against the Vikings, thanks mostly to some rough play from Rodgers, who threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the first half.

NFL Network's cameras caught Jets coach Robert Saleh having what looked like a very frustrated reaction after one play. This seemed to sum up the Jets pretty well:

NFL fans roasted him:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL