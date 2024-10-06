Robert Saleh’s Frustrated Reaction During Jets-Vikings Led to So Many Jokes
This summed up the Jets pretty well.
The New York Jets got off to a slow start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London, as once again Aaron Rodgers and Co. have looked out of sync during the first three quarters while trailing 17-7.
The Jets were hoping to bounce back from an ulgy Week 4 loss to the Broncos in which they scored just nine points at home. That hasn't happened against the Vikings, thanks mostly to some rough play from Rodgers, who threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the first half.
NFL Network's cameras caught Jets coach Robert Saleh having what looked like a very frustrated reaction after one play. This seemed to sum up the Jets pretty well:
NFL fans roasted him:
