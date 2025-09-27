Roger Goodell Lays Out Ambitious Plan to Continue NFL's International Expansion
The NFL's interest in the international market grows each fall, and the potential for a full-fledged franchise in Europe has been bandied about for years. Commissioner Roger Goodell won't dismiss the idea of adding a full-time team in London, but right now the league's immediate focus is clear: more games abroad.
Week 1 featured a Chargers–Chiefs game in São Paulo, Brazil, and the Steelers and Vikings kick off on Sunday at historic Croke Park in Dublin. The season will also feature three London games as well as contests in Berlin and Madrid.
If Goodell has his druthers, the league will more than double this number of international games in coming years. His ideal: 16 games abroad, with each team playing in one during the season.
The league's owners have approved eight international games, and the NFL is set to make its debut in Australia next year. After that, Goodell has his sights on Asia.
There is some logic to 16 international games, especially in the current 17-game schedule format, as it would give every team an even eight home and away games and one neutral site contest. Of course, Goodell also has his eye on an expansion to an 18-game schedule, which would once again create an uneven scheduling alignment with these trips abroad.
The 18-game slate should require a big fight with the NFLPA. The expanded international slate, Goodell says, should already have plenty of buy-in.
"When we first came up with the idea of [an international] regular season game, I didn’t think there would be as much support," he told CNBC this week. "But now, every team wants to do it. We don’t have to talk them into it. They’re asking us.”