Roger Goodell Reveals Goal Timeline to Expand NFL Season to 18 Games
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has some lofty goals for the league in the next few years.
Goodell mentioned over the weekend that he's hoping the NFL will play eight international games next season. But, now, he's bringing up more long term goals, including the league's plan to expand to 18 games per season. He hopes to execute this plan within the next five years, via Sports Business Journal.
On top of this, he wants to increase the international game total to 16 a season, which, in theory, would allow all 32 teams to play an international game each season. The NFL hosted five international games this year, which was the most in a single season in league history.
“We’re looking at a change from the 17-and-3 format to maybe 18 regular season games and two preseason games,” Goodell said Thursday at Liberty Media’s investor day. “And that will open up more inventory to allow us to play more globally.”
This possible expansion would come shortly after the league moved up to 17 games a season in 2021. It was the first time the NFL expanded since 1978.
The timeline for this goal times nicely with the NFL's television deals, which are set to expire after the 2029 season. If the league's schedule expands in five years, then new television deals would be needed, most likely.
However, the NFL and NFLPA's Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn't expire until after the 2030 season, meaning Goodell would have to argue before the bargaining period.
If these changes are made in the next few years, the NFL schedule will be completely different than what it is now.