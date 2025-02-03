Roger Goodell Says Tom Brady ‘Calls Frequently’ About Balancing FOX, Raiders Roles
To hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell tell it, FOX analyst Tom Brady has done a solid job balancing his sports commentating with his role as an involved minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Goodell's comments came during his yearly Super Bowl press conference on Monday. When a reporter asked the commissioner why the league has allowed Brady to hold these "dual roles" and whether there is any concern that he could gain an unfair advantage as a result, Goodell highlighted Brady's efforts to separate the two and noted the former quarterback "calls frequently" to ensure things are going well.
"Well, I'm not sure how he would [gain an unfair advantage] in that case, but let me start with the fact that everybody in the National Football League, owner to personnel, is still subject to tampering rules and other policy. They're responsible for that conduct and they're all held accountable for that," Goodell said.
In Brady's case, he continued, there were "special rules" designed to get at the heart of ownership's concerns, and the league will consider whether it needs to add or subtract from those rules in any way.
But at the minute, "Tom has been incredibly cooperative," the commissioner went on. "He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing ok?' And I think he's serious about making sure that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."
Watch that answer below:
Brady's minority stake in the Raiders was approved by NFL ownership back in the fall of 2024. The arrangement was granted with the understanding the ex-QB is not allowed to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and can not be given access to team facilities, players, or coaches. Other FOX staff are not subject to these guidelines. He is also required to follow league constitution and bylaws that "prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs, but is allowed to broadcast Raiders games," per the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was said to be very involved in the Raiders' recent hiring of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, which likely plays into the timing of Monday's question. It's an interesting predicament for all parties, so we'll see if leadership comes up with any changes once the offseason truly begins post-Super Bowl.