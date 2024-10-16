Tom Brady Issues Statement After Becoming Minority Owner of Raiders
Tom Brady now officially holds a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former quarterback and current broadcaster was approved Tuesday as a minority owner of the Raiders with a 5% stake in the team, joining the ownership group led by Mark Davis.
"Throughout my NFL career, I've learned that at its core, football is game of teamwork, resilience and a relentless pursuit of excellence," Brady said in a statement. "The Raiders' franchise and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I'm honored to be a part of that story.
"Football has been part of my entire life growing up in the Bay Area and in so many ways, my football life and journey has come full circle. I love the sport, I love my teammates, coaches and the fans in every organization I've been a part of. Sports brings us together in a way nothing else can. I grew up on the field, and it's a blessing to know I'll be involved in the greatest league in the world for the rest of my life."
Brady officially retired from the NFL after the 2022 season, his 23rd in the league after being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. Over those 23 years, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards.
These days, Brady can be heard every Sunday afternoon alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox Sports' top pairing in the broadcast booth. But he might be asked to do a few things in Las Vegas, as Raiders owner Mark Davis already said Tuesday that he'd like Brady's help in acquiring the franchise's quarterback of the future.
(And no, that quarterback of the future can't be Brady.)
"I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans," Brady wrote. "And most importantly, win football games."
Brady certainly has his work cut out for him there. The Raiders (2–4) return to the field on Sunday to visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.