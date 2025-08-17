Will Taylor Swift Do the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Every Clue From ‘New Heights’ Debut
Taylor Swift broke the internet once during her guest appearance on her Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast last week, and she may very well break it again if she becomes the Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer.
*Record scratch* How did we get here? Well, the world-famous pop star and recently anointed Kansas City Chiefs fan may have dropped a trail of clues during her podcasting debut about potentially doing the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Is she being for real or are we just delusional? Longtime Swifties know all too well about her love for hiding "Easter eggs" in music videos and concerts, and now NFL fans may be getting the same treatment as well.
Swift mentioned she has watched every single Super Bowl halftime show (though not the games)—and that was about it, in terms of concrete evidence from the podcast.
But given that Swift and the Kelces talked a bit about the pop star's connection to numerology, fans thought there might be more beneath the surface. When Swift brought up her new bread-baking hobby, she said she talks about sourdough "60% of the time." Super Bowl 60 will be hosted by the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in February, and as coincidence would have it, the 49ers' mascot is Sourdough Sam.
Swift also mentioned the number "47" twice: once to thank Jason Kelce for his "47 second"-long intro, and again to exaggerate how many countries she traveled to during her Eras Tour, 47,000. On that tour, Levi's Stadium was the 47th stop.
Even after Swift finally bought back her masters and as she embraces her "Showgirl" era, seeing her perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show admittedly still feels unlikely, given the conflict of interest with her boyfriend still being an active Chiefs player.
Call us delusional, or call it what you want, but wilder things have happened in the NFL.