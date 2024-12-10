SI

Rome Odunze's Dad Takes Another Shot at Bears on Social Media Amidst Disastrous Season

James Odunze doesn't seem to think highly of the franchise.

Odunze was selected ninth in the 2024 NFL Draft / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 season with a bit too much hype and it took less than a full season for everything to crash and burn spectacularly. Following the team's Thanksgiving Day debacle head coach Matt Eberflus was fired, the first coach in franchise history to be dismissed mid-season. This came several weeks after offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired. The Bears have now lost seven straight games and the season is looking to be a disappointment through nearly every lens.

Among the players who have had their struggles amidst a lost season is rookie wideout Rome Odunze. The former Washington Huskies star was the second receiver taken off the board in April's NFL draft, yet ranks sixth among rookies in total yards (585) and receptions (45). On Tuesday, Oduzne's father James took to his social media account to make it clear he believes Odunze's underwhelming rookie stats are a product of his environment.

On Sunday, a Bears fan tweeted Odunze would have over 1,000 yards receiving if he played for any other NFC North team. On Tuesday the wideout's father agreed and pushed it even further, saying his son would have 1,500 yards.

This is not the first time James Odunze has decried what the Bears are doing to Rome. Earlier in the season James put together a clip showing all the times Odunze was open but didn't get the ball in response to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky claiming the rookie was struggling to separate.

Clearly the Odunze family doesn't think highly of the program the Bears have put forth this year.

