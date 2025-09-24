Russell Wilson Addresses Potential Trade Request in First Comments Since Benching
The Giants benched quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart this week, with the rookie set to make his first NFL start this coming Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Brian Daboll spoke of the decision—which he took responsibility for—on Wednesday, explaining that Dart will be New York's starter for the remainder of the season, while "Russ will be the backup." Just a season ago, the Giants saw quarterback Daniel Jones get benched before subsequently requesting his release from the team, and Wilson was asked after practice if he'd take the same approach this year:
"No, I'm focused on helping this team win," he responded vehemently. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson, I'm focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me today, on Wednesday. I wanna be here. I love this organization, I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us and this season."
It's both a humble and professional response from Wilson, who added during his press conference that he still has complete belief in himself as a player.
"For me personally, I'm not done," he continued. "I've got so much belief in myself and know what I'm capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas and everything else. I know that I can help this football team if that comes up."
For now? It's Dart's turn. He and the Giants will welcome the Chargers to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.