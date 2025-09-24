Jaxson Dart Will Be Giants QB1 for the Remainder of 2025 Season
The Giants made the decision this week to bench Russell Wilson to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart instead. But it sounds like this decision will carry on longer than just in Week 4.
New York coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Wednesday that Dart is the expected starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"It's my decision going with Jaxson," Daboll said. "We're going to get him ready to play this week and the remainder of the season. He's going to do everything he can. Russ will be the backup."
Dart will make his first NFL start this Sunday vs. the Chargers.
Daboll spoke with both Wilson and Dart privately ahead of the announcement. The coach said Wilson was "nothing but a pro" when hearing the news of his benching. Wilson went 0-3 as the Giants' starter, a title he was given back in April after he signed a one-year deal with the team. Although he led New York to some close matchups, the team was ready to take a new direction with Dart leading the charge.
After Daboll's press conference on Wednesday, Newsday Sports' Evan Barnes reported that Daboll and Wilson were seen walking to practice together and the two hugged. There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between them.
Daboll was originally pretty stern in his decision to keep Wilson the starter for as long as he could, but after the team's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this past weekend, Daboll left the door open for a quarterback change for the first time all season. The eventual decision to start Dart seems to be what Giants fans were hoping for after they booed Wilson on Sunday night and even chanted for Dart to come into the game. We'll see how the fans receive Dart this weekend.