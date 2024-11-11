Russell Wilson’s Celebration After Tricking Commanders on Game-Sealing Play Loved by Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling and Russell Wilson is back to looking like the dominant quarterback from his days with the Seattle Seahawks.
Sunday was more proof of both of those things as the 35-year-old QB threw three touchdown passes in a dramatic 28-27 victory on the road over the Washington Commanders. It's the fourth straight win for the 7-2 Steelers and third straight victory with Wilson as the starting quarterback.
Wilson finished off the game by tricking the Commanders into jumping offsides on a fourth-and-inches play with just over a minute left in the game.
He got them with the old hard count:
Wilson had some fun celebrating after that:
Fans loved it:
