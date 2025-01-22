Russell Wilson Expresses How Long He Wants to Play for Steelers
Where Russell Wilson will land for the 2025 season is still up in the air as he will become a free agent after one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback has made it plenty clear he hopes to remain with the franchise.
The Steelers haven't publicly opened up the conversation with Wilson about his future with the organization, but the team has until March 13 before free agency begins to decide about the veteran quarterback.
Wilson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and once again expressed his desire to stay in Pittsburgh, this time noting how he wants to end his career there.
"I got so much more in me," Wilson, who just turned 36 in Nov., said. "My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers a long time and hopefully finish my career there, God willing."
Wilson likely has more than one NFL season left in him, as he noted above, but will he play out his career in Pittsburgh? His fate lies in the hands of coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and owner Art Rooney II.
Regardless of what his future holds, Wilson had nothing but positive things to say about his first year with the Steelers.
"Pittsburgh was a special place for me, I love it," Wilson said, once again reiterating how he hopes to stay. "It's a special place because of the guys, and the locker room, and the traditions, and the people and the winning—all of that, plus you have Mike Tomlin, who's arguably the best coach of all time."
Tomlin hasn't answered any questions regarding Wilson's and backup quarterback Justin Fields's futures on the Steelers as they are both set to become free agents. The team surely has to be listening to all of Wilson's public wishes.