Russell Wilson Reiterates Desire for Another Season With the Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't been hiding his desire to stick around the 412 for another season, but he did reiterate his hopes once again during Monday's locker room clean out.
"That's the plan," Wilson, 36, said of staying with the franchise. "I love it here and everything else, and I think we have a great football team. Obviously it didn't end the way we wanted it to, and I think there's a lot more to do."
That said, the quarterback noted he hasn't met with the front office to begin hashing out those discussions.
"I think they've known that I've always wanted to be here and play here, but it is also a process," Wilson continued, in response to whether the team wanted him back. "We haven't had those meetings yet, so we will have those and we'll go from there."
In need of some help at quarterback, the Steelers took a chance on Wilson with a one-year, $1.2 million contract back in March of 2024. Although the team's once-promising season ended with a thud, the veteran himself ultimately issued a better-than-expected performance, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.
"I thought I played well," Wilson said Monday, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "There's moments I wish I played a little bit better. I feel like I had two plays that I wish I had back, just to be honest with you. The one in Kansas City and the one in the Ravens game. Other than that, those two plays in particular, I competed, and I gave it my all. Obviously felt like we didn't play good enough when we needed to as a team. I hated missing games. I hated missing those first six games. I don't really miss games like that and that kind of was disappointing, but I love how guys made plays."
If this were mid-October, when the team was winning, it wouldn't be surprising to hear that the front office wanted Wilson back (assuming the salary implications worked out, of course). But now that the Steelers have exited yet another postseason run with nothing to show for it, decision-makers might be looking for more of a total reset under center. Time will tell.