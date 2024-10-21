Russell Wilson Makes Impressive History in His First Start for the Steelers
Russell Wilson is already making history in Pittsburgh.
Wilson made his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night and led his new team to a 37–15 win over the New York Jets. In the process, Wilson became the first member of his franchise to reach an impressive milestone.
Wilson is the first quarterback to lead the Steelers to 30 or more points in his starting debut with the team since quarterback starts began to be tracked in 1950.
It was a rough start to the evening for Wilson on Sunday, as Pittsburgh's fans nearly booed him out of the stadium. Then he settled in and played pretty well.
Wilson finished the night 16-of-29 for 264 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown. It was quite a debut.
The Steelers are now 5–2, after Justin Fields got them off to a 4–2 start. Head coach Mike Tomlin made a bold decision to go with Wilson on Sunday and it appears to have paid off.
He even made a little history.