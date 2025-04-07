Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston's Contract Details With Giants Could Hint at Draft Plans at No. 3
The New York Giants addressed their quarterback needs with two veteran additions this offseason in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
Adding the veteran quarterbacks into the fold doesn't entirely take the Giants out of the quarterback market at No. 3 in the NFL draft later this month, but certainly makes it more likely that the franchise will use the pick to address needs elsewhere on the roster.
Add in the contractual details for Wilson and Winston, and it becomes even more likely that the Giants will not be drafting a quarterback at No. 3.
For both Wilson and Winston, the incentives in their respective contracts are tied to both playing time and performance, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Wilson has a $10.5 million incentive package, and $8 million of it requires him to play more than half of the team's snaps next season. The other $2.5 million is based on stats accumulated through his play.
Winston, meanwhile, has $4 million in incentives in his contract that begin to kick in once he reaches 43% playing time. There are $250,000 in incentives for Winston for 43%, 50%, 60% and 70% playing time, 15-plus touchdowns and an 88.0 passer rating, 2,200 yards and an 88.0 rating; and $500,000 for 50% of snaps and reaching the playoffs, 70% and reaching the playoffs, 55% playing time in a playoff win with 30% in the regular season and 55% playing time in two playoff wins and 30% in the regular season.
Given both the incentive structure of the two contracts, as well as the fact that Wilson is a career-starter, it seems unlikely that the Giants would take a QB at No. 3.