Russell Wilson Joked He Has Simple Rebuttal for Ciara When Pressed on Late Film Study
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has found strong early success in his first year in Pittsburgh working with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Since Wilson's return from a preseason injury, he has looked incredibly comfortable operating the Steelers' offense and he's credited his working relationship with Smith as a key factor.
Smith told the media this week that he and Wilson spend a lot of time on Friday nights going through the game plan, and joked that both his wife Allison and Wilson's wife, Ciara, often FaceTime them to make sure they're not out partying.
Wilson verified Smith's story on Thursday.
"Yeah, C's like, 'Hey, how much longer?'" Wilson said with a smile when asked if Ciara FaceTimes him late on Fridays when he's at the facility. "Ciara and Allison know how much we love this game. ...For us, we always say to them, 'You guys like touchdowns, right? We're just trying to find the next touchdown,'" Wilson added.
The Steelers are 7-2 and in first place in the AFC North. They host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a key divisional battle.