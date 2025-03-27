Russell Wilson Threw an Awkward Pass at Knicks Game, and NFL Fans Had Jokes

SI

Andy Nesbitt

New Giants QB Russell Wilson had some fun at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
New Giants QB Russell Wilson had some fun at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. / @Knicks
Russell Wilson has a new home as the veteran quarterback was officially introduced by the New York Giants on Wednesday afternoon. A few hours later he was enjoying everything NYC has to offer as he and his wife, Ciara, were seen sitting court-side at the Clippers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The former Super Bowl champ, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said he's looking forward to being the starting quarterback for the Giants when the 2025 season begins. That shouldn't be a problem as he should be above the other two QBs currently on the roster—Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

While at the Knicks game Wilson was forced to autograph a football and then throw it to the crowd, because how else would you welcome a new QB to the city?

NFL fans had jokes about that:

