Russell Wilson Addresses Giants Awkwardly Waiting Out Aaron Rodgers's Decision in Offseason
The New York Giants appeared to be choosing between free-agent quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and ended up officially going with the former on Tuesday when they signed him to a one-year deal.
Wilson's future was a bit dependent on Rodgers's decision since the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Wilson played last season and he repeatedly expressed how he wanted to remain there, have also been in talks to sign Rodgers. Ultimately, the Giants seemed to be tired of waiting for Rodgers to make a decision and secured Wilson on their roster instead.
During his introductory press conference with the Giants on Wednesday, Wilson was asked how he felt about having to wait on his future because of Rodgers. He kept his answer short and pretty general, which isn't too surprising.
"Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player," Wilson said, via The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll. "He's done some amazing things in this league. I've been fortunate enough to be able to do some great things, too. And really what I’m focused on is right now and what we can do here. That's been my focus since I've signed, and everything else. And, also too, along the way is finding a place that will continue to believe in you."
The Giants have likely shut the door on bringing Rodgers in now that they have Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito on the roster. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he "expects" to be named the starter in New York. We'll see who the team ends up naming as the starter by the time the 2025 season begins this fall.
As for Rodgers, signs are pointing to him likely signing with the Steelers, although no decision has publicly been made.