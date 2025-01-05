SI

Russell Wilson Ripped by NFL Fans for Brutal Move in Final Minute of Steelers' Loss

The quarterback probably wants this play back.

Andy Nesbitt

Russell Wilson and the Steelers lost their fourth straight game Saturday night. / @ESPN
The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out their regular season Saturday night by dropping their fourth straight game, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 at home. Why they are still playoff bound, the play of Russell Wilson and the team's offense makes it seem like their postseason stay will be another short one.

Speaking of Wilson, the quarterback, who's in his first year with the team, had fans sounding off on social media over his mind-boggling decision in the final minute of Saturday's loss. Pittsburgh had the ball and were trying to get into field goal range for Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell. With just over 40 seconds remaining, Wilson scrambled out of the pocket and picked up a few meaningless yards. More shockingly, he stayed in bounds to keep the clock running.

The smart play here would have been to fire the ball out of bounds and stop the clock before second down. Instead, Wilson did this:

The Steelers didn't use their last timeout after that play, which cost them 20 seconds. A few plays later they turned the ball over on downs and lost the game.

Fans ripped Wilson after that move:

The Steelers will be either the No. 6 or No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Plays like this make it easy to think they won't last long in the postseason.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

