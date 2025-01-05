Russell Wilson Ripped by NFL Fans for Brutal Move in Final Minute of Steelers' Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out their regular season Saturday night by dropping their fourth straight game, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 at home. Why they are still playoff bound, the play of Russell Wilson and the team's offense makes it seem like their postseason stay will be another short one.
Speaking of Wilson, the quarterback, who's in his first year with the team, had fans sounding off on social media over his mind-boggling decision in the final minute of Saturday's loss. Pittsburgh had the ball and were trying to get into field goal range for Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell. With just over 40 seconds remaining, Wilson scrambled out of the pocket and picked up a few meaningless yards. More shockingly, he stayed in bounds to keep the clock running.
The smart play here would have been to fire the ball out of bounds and stop the clock before second down. Instead, Wilson did this:
The Steelers didn't use their last timeout after that play, which cost them 20 seconds. A few plays later they turned the ball over on downs and lost the game.
Fans ripped Wilson after that move:
The Steelers will be either the No. 6 or No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. Plays like this make it easy to think they won't last long in the postseason.