Russell Wilson Had Locked-In Two-Word Message Amid Questions About His Starting Job
Russell Wilson seems to be remaining positive after his New York Giants failed miserably in Week 1.
The Giants fell to the Commanders 21-6 in Wilson's first start for the franchise on Sunday and looked pretty bad doing it. The 36-year-old finished the game completing 17-of-37 passes for 168 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also New York's leading rusher, adding 44 yards on eight carries. His QBR for the afternoon was a pitiful 25.5. It was a dismal performance for an offense that only gained 231 yards.
In the wake of the game, some Giants fans called for rookie Jaxson Dart to become the team's starter. On Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wilson will be his starter against the Cowboys in Week 2.
After all that noise, Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and tweeted "Mentally Tough."
I'm not sure that's going to convince anyone.
Wilson is a long way from being the guy who was a perennial MVP candidate for the Seahawks from 2012 through '21. Two bad seasons with the Broncos and an average-at-best campaign with the Steelers last season showed he's no longer the quarterback once was. In 2024, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating of 95.6, and QBR of 47.9 were among the worst of his career.
As long as the Giants are losing and Wilson looks past his prime, it won't matter how "mentally tough" he is. Fans will continue calling for Dart to get his chance.