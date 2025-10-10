Ryan Clark Sets High Ceiling for Jaxson Dart, Cites Rookie QB's 'Rizz'
Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo may have provided a glimpse into the bright future of the Giants on Thursday night as they spearheaded a thoroughly impressive 34–17 victory over the Eagles. Fans cannot be blamed for being as excited about the development as the rookie duo, who got their money's worth post-game in the wake of an NFC East triumph.
Dart is now 2–1 as an NFL starting quarterback and it's impossible to notice the upgrade he's provided over Russell Wilson.
Asked to peer into his crystal ball and set Dart's potential on First Take Friday, Ryan Clark saw very good things.
"Jaxson Dart's ceiling is extremely high because he got rizz," Clark said. "When you look at this team, their level of belief is different in Jaxson Dart."
"They're going to win a ton of football games, and a ton of people are going to enjoy watching them play because of the way he approaches the game," Clark added.
The analyst also said Dart will be the quarterback for the next decade and a half. '
Which very well could happen. If so, there's huge reason for Giants fans to be walking around with some extra swagger this morning. Three weeks ago their futures were not as bright.
Still, it's a long road. And it's three games. But if nothing else there's something to be excited about in New York at the position—and it feels like a long time since that's been true.