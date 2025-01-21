Ryan Poles Issues Statement After Bears Make Ben Johnson Hire Official
The Chicago Bears are officially embarking on a new chapter after having hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise's 19th head coach. The hire was officially announced by the organization on Tuesday, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles issued a statement regarding the move.
"Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben's character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben's plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success," said Poles.
"It is undeniable how passionate Ben is for serving in the role of Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, and we are primed, equipped and excited to welcome him and his family to Chicago and to commence our process of building a championship-caliber team, together. This is just the beginning."
Poles has been in Chicago since 2022. One of his first moves with the franchise was to hire Matt Eberflus as head coach. Three seasons later, he's made a change in that role, bringing aboard Johnson who was highly coveted in this year's coaching cycle.
He'll be hoping Johnson fares a bit better than his predecessor after Eberflus won just 14 games across three seasons. Johnson certainly has the confidence of his GM, and he'll be working diligently to aid in the development of franchise quarterback and 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams as he enters his second season in the NFL.
Johnson was all smiles as he was introduced to the organization at Halas Hall on Tuesday.
It's clear just how badly the Bears wanted to bring the offensive-minded Johnson on board, and now that their home run hire has been made official, it's time to get to work in Chicago.