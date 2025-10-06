Despite Victory, Saints Still Less Than Thrilled About Controversial Penalty
The Saints made Jaxson Dart's second career NFL start a lot more miserable than the first, keeping the rookie quarterback uncomfortable as they cruised to a 26-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday. New Orleans' defense picked off Dart twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown to notch their first victory of the year.
So a perplexing and fan-enraging roughing-the-passer penalty Carl Granderson sustained late in the game didn't turn out to have any bearing on the final score. That doesn't mean the triumphant Saints understood the call or were very happy about it.
"I saw a sack," Moore said after the win. "It's disappointing because you're trying to educate your players. As a coach, when you don't feel like you don't have an answer to help educate your players on how to play the game, that's frustrating."
Cam Jordan was less diplomatic with his assessment as he reportedly yelled "Cam Granderson was robbed" during another player's interview.
If someone wanted to be as generous as possible to the officials they might point out that Granderson's helmet appeared to collide with Dart's. But that type of contact at that angle, plus the minimal force, does not usually result in a flag.
Thankfully for the Saints it'll all be forgotten.