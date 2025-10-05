NFL Fans Outraged After Horrible Roughing the Passer Penalty During Giants-Saints
The Saints hosted the Giants in the Big Easy on Sunday and finally got Spencer Rattler his first win.
New Orleans beat New York, 26-14, to snap a four-game losing streak and get on the board in the win column. While it was Rattler's first win, the defense really ruled the day, with the Saints picking off Jaxson Dart twice and returning a fumble for a touchdown.
Near the end of the contest, however, the referees caused quite a stir.
With the Giants in desperation mode after the two-minute warning, Dart dropped back to pass. His offensive line neglected to do their jobs properly for the rookie quarterback and Saints edge rusher Carl Granderson flew off the line unblocked with a direct path to Dart. He crushed Dart for a thunderous sack—but officials threw a flag for roughing the passer.
The call enraged fans all over the league, as Granderson appeared to do nothing but make as clean a hit as anybody will see on a quarterback. He didn't land with his weight on Dart, which has controversially drawn flags in recent seasons. He didn't hit him high. Granderson just tackled the quarterback and was penalized.
Even if it came in a low-stakes situation, the awful call sparked outrage.
It's difficult to defend the call. Impossible, really. This call will surely be a talking point for a while, even if it came with the game decided.
A brutal penalty.