Saints' Cam Jordan Sounds Off on NFL's 'Dumbest Rule'
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has earned eight Pro Bowl nods in his long and productive NFL career so he's earned the right to weigh in on league matters. He did so in a passionate way while appearing on stage at Fanatics Fest this past weekend, making some decent points.
Asked by NFL insider Jordan Schultz what the NFL's dumbest rue is right now, Jordan had a quick answer.
"For the fans, I think it's the excessive celebration," Jordan said. "Like boy, if you don't let them celebrate. Like, they scored a touchdown, they drag three defenders on their back. I get a sack off a quarterback, give me five seconds. Like, in fact, put the spotlight on me."
Jordan then demonstrated the type of moves he'd do if he were allowed to celebrate without fear of being flagged. The eclectic group of other panelists, which included Draymond Green and Keegan-Michael Key, loved it.
"Let us celebrate," the sack enthusiast continued. "It's okay to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s---."
There are probably a lot of fans who agree with Jordan's take. If the taunting rule is in place to protect the player's feelings, then more of them speaking out like this could help move the needle. Of course, there's also the idea that it's important for officials to manage the emotions of the game so things don't get out of hand in order to preserve player safety.
But that's simply not something the enthusiastic crowd needs to be thinking about. When a player says make the game more fun, you've got to clap.