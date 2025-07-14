Saints’ Cam Jordan Shares Supportive Message to Teddy Bridgewater Amid Investigation
In the wake of news of Teddy Bridgewater's suspension by Miami Northwestern High School, one of his former NFL teammates is coming to his defense.
Bridgewater, who returned to coach Miami Northwestern's football team last year, has been suspended by his alma mater for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players. The former NFL quarterback retired from the pros in February 2024 and helped lead Miami Northwestern to a state championship in his first season as coach.
Amid an ongoing investigation, Bridgewater's former New Orleans Saints teammate Cam Jordan issued a blunt response to those criticizing the high school football coach's actions.
"I’ve heard… Private schools shell out money to players, other schools recruit in the NIL era, and he’s being suspended for? Helping his players? Feeding his players? Make that make sense," Jordan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Bridgewater shared in a Facebook post earlier this month that he was seeking donations to help cover costs for his team. The 32-year-old said he used his "personal funds" to pay for Uber rides, meals and recovery-related expenses last season, and asked fans to consider donating "to keep smiles on these young [men's faces] and remind them that they matter."
Jordan and Bridgewater played together for a pair of seasons in 2018 and '19, when Bridgewater served as a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans.
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson also posted a few words of support to Bridgewater: "Basic necessities & resources that the kids needed & this is what you do," Johnson said on X, adding a face-palm emoji.
At the time of this writing, the Florida High School Athletic Association is still gathering information in their investigation.