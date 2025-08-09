Saints Coach Kellen Moore Names Starting QB for Preseason Game
The Saints finally provided some insight as to who may be leading the team's starting quarterback race. Coach Kellen Moore announced on Friday night that Spencer Rattler will be starting in the team's preseason opener vs. the Chargers on Sunday.
Ever since Derek Carr announced his retirement this offseason, New Orleans has held a quarterback competition to find their new starter. The competition has been set between second-year Saint Rattler, rookie Tyler Shough and third-year Saint Jake Haener.
When the Saints released their first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday, the team listed the QB1 as Shough "OR" Haener "OR" Rattler. On Sunday, Shough will serve as the backup with Haener in the third-string position.
Moore selecting Rattler as this weekend's starter by no means translates to Rattler being QB1 for the 2025 season. The coach hasn't made that decision publicly yet. However, Rattler's performance on Sunday will likely have a big impact on Moore's decision.
Rattler played in seven games last season while Carr dealt with injuries, making his first NFL start in Week 6. Rattler completed 130 of 228 pass attempts for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season.