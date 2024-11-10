SI

Darren Rizzi Gave Way Too Much Detail About Bathroom Experience Before First Win as Coach

Rizzi shared seemingly every detail of his day from his first win as interim head coach of the Saints.

Josh Wilson

Rizzi took over for Allen after Allen was fired midway through his third season as Saints head coach
Darren Rizzi has had himself one heck of a week. To start, he was named interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints after Dennis Allen was fired. He had just days to get oriented to his new role and prepare his team for a huge rivalry game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints players were highly complimentary of Rizzi's character and motivational abilities throughout the week. Prior to this role, he was special teams coordinator and has been assistant coach the last few seasons.

Then, his intensity was palpable during the game, demonstrating exactly why he was the go-to after Allen was fired.

Flying high after a 20⁠–17 victory in his first game as coach, he was a bit loose-lipped in his press conference after the game. He said to start the day, he thought it wouldn't go well because he clogged a toilet in the coaches' locker room.

"Not really feeling like a head coach of an NFL team right now," he remarked.

As far as what prompted him to share this mundane and somewhat embarrasing detail of his day, it's hard to say. Maybe another coach was blamed and he felt some guilt over the incident. Or, maybe he was trying to illustrate just how much he's still settling into the importance of the role as a normal guy.

"There was moments today where like, I'm almost forgetting, I'm just going through my routine, and I'm kinda forgetting that I'm the head coach a couple times."

Rizzi has scored so many points in the likability category today.

