Saints' Darren Rizzi Credits Dennis Allen for Helping Him Transition to Interim Coach
Darren Rizzi picked up his first win as an NFL head coach Sunday as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 20–17, and tasted victory for the first time since September.
It was Rizzi's first game in the interim head coaching role for the Saints, who fired Dennis Allen amid the team's seven-game losing streak. That streak was snapped Sunday, in part thanks to the level of help Allen offered Rizzi after his ousting from the organization.
Rizzi told SI's Albert Breer that Allen provided plenty of assistance in his transition from special teams coach to interim head coach. Despite Rizzi being his replacement, Allen helped formulate a plan for Rizzi to organize the defensive coaching staff, and even helped him with the defensive scheme.
"At the end of the day, we're friends," said Rizzi, via Breer's Week 10 NFL Takeaways column. "He's going to keep coaching. Someone's going to hire him as a defensive coordinator. Who knows, we could be together on staff one day. When he left, we both said this isn't a goodbye. It's,I’ll see you around."
Allen had been the Saints' coach since 2022, amassing an 18-25 record during his two-plus seasons with the organization. Even after his exit from the franchise, he graciously worked with his replacement in order to ease Rizzi's transition.
With a win in his pocket, Rizzi will look to build off Sunday's result during New Orleans's next game in Week 11, a home showdown against the Cleveland Browns.