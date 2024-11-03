Saints' Derek Carr Had Classy Response to Michael Thomas's Heated Social Media Rant
Derek Carr isn't sweating Michael Thomas's opinions.
On Sunday, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was hammered after attempting to catch a high pass from Carr over the middle. Olave was down for several minutes and had to be carted off the field. Soon afterward, former Saints receiver Michael Thomas chimed in on social media, blasting Carr's quarterbacking skills. He implied Carr's pass was the reason Olave suffered a concussion.
After the Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-22, Carr was asked about his former teammate's rant. He answered in about as classy a manner as he could.
"I have love for Mike," Carr said. "And when he does that, I don't really care for it, obviously. You know, I've had so many teammates over the years and he's like the one dude that didn't get along with me. And I don't know what I did to him, I don't know why he feels that way. I'm sorry for whatever he's dealing with to make him feel like he's got to do that."
Carr claimed that Thomas has never called him to discuss their differences, but that Carr has called Thomas on several occasions. He added that he wishes Thomas the best and hopes winds up on a team.
The 31-year-old Thomas is currently a free agent. He played for the Saints in 2023 with Carr as his quarterback. He finished the season with 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.