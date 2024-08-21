SI

Saints' Foster Moreau Signed an Oyster From Fan After Training Camp

This one ranks highly on the list of unusual items to get signed by a professional athlete.

Liam McKeone

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints held most of this summer's training camp at the University of California Irvine and headed back to the Bayou this week after their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. In honor of their return to hometown fans, the team hosted a nighttime practice at Tulane University's football stadium. Afterward, tight end Foster Moreau signed quite an unusual item.

With pads off and walking around to greet the Saints faithful, Moreau was given an oyster to sign. He did so without hesitation. It was very... New Orleans of everybody involved.

This upcomiong season will mark Moreau's second in a Saints uniform but this will still likely take the cake for the most Bayou moment he's experienced so far. He was fairly unfazed upon realizing what he was signing, to his credit.

This certainly ranks highly on the list of most unusual items athletes have signed for fans. It's up there with the famous toaster from Klay Thompson, at the very least.

Unlike most unusual memorobilia requests, however, an oyster is actually a pretty good item to get signed. It's easy to write on and doesn't take up much space. It's unclear how well permanent marker ink will hold up over the years on an oyster shell but it'll be very easy to display while it does.

Most importantly, this fan has a great story to tell now.

feed

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL