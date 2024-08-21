Saints' Foster Moreau Signed an Oyster From Fan After Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints held most of this summer's training camp at the University of California Irvine and headed back to the Bayou this week after their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. In honor of their return to hometown fans, the team hosted a nighttime practice at Tulane University's football stadium. Afterward, tight end Foster Moreau signed quite an unusual item.
With pads off and walking around to greet the Saints faithful, Moreau was given an oyster to sign. He did so without hesitation. It was very... New Orleans of everybody involved.
This upcomiong season will mark Moreau's second in a Saints uniform but this will still likely take the cake for the most Bayou moment he's experienced so far. He was fairly unfazed upon realizing what he was signing, to his credit.
This certainly ranks highly on the list of most unusual items athletes have signed for fans. It's up there with the famous toaster from Klay Thompson, at the very least.
Unlike most unusual memorobilia requests, however, an oyster is actually a pretty good item to get signed. It's easy to write on and doesn't take up much space. It's unclear how well permanent marker ink will hold up over the years on an oyster shell but it'll be very easy to display while it does.
Most importantly, this fan has a great story to tell now.