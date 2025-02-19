Saints Hire Former Rams 'Get Back' Coach for Sean McVay as Director of Sports Science
As new Saints head coach Kellen Moore continues to fill out his staff, he's doing so with familiar faces.
Not only did New Orleans hire Scott Tolzien—with whom Moore worked alongside during his time in Dallas—as their quarterbacks coach on Tuesday, but the favorite in the clubhouse to become their next offensive coordinator is Doug Nussmeier—who Moore worked with in Philadelphia last season.
Additionally, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints are planning to hire Ted Rath as their director of sports science.
The 41-year-old sports performance coach most recently worked with the Eagles from 2020 to '23 and while he and Moore didn't overlap in Philadelphia, the two have worked together in the past. Rath's first stop in the league came as the Detroit Lions' assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2009 to '15—where Moore played quarterback from '12 to '14.
He is most famously known not as the Rams' former director of strength training and performance—but rather for his role as Sean McVay's "Get Back Coach" on the sideline. Among his many duties in Los Angeles from 2017 to '19, Rath was tasked with shadowing McVay on game day to make sure that he, and others, stayed off the playing field to avoid a penalty. A clip of the two went viral and was subsequently the subject of an NFL Films feature in 2019.
We'll see if Moore gives him the same kind of responsibilities on the Saints' sideline.