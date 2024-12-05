Saints' Kendre Miller Embracing Being Out of Doghouse With Interim Coach Darren Rizzi
New Orleans Saints second-year running back Kendre Miller was not on very good terms with former head coach Dennis Allen.
The friction between player and coach was rumored to be the impetus behind Allen's decision to place Miller on Injured Reserve earlier this season over what was believed to be a minor hamstring injury. Allen had reportedly lost trust in Miller's ability to stay healthy.
With Allen gone and Miller set to return from IR this weekend when the Saints take on the New York Giants, the running back wants everybody to know that he's ready to make an impact as a spell to Alvin Kamara.
"We're gonna let that dog off the leash. I'm ready to get out there and bark a little bit," Miller said, as he seemingly gave an ode to the doghouse that he was in under Allen.
Miller's return could certainly help the Saints backfield as they look to turn their disappointing 4-8 season around.
Miller has carried the ball just nine times this season for 52 yards.