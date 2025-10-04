SI

Saints Open to Trade Discussions on Veteran Players Amid Winless Start: Report

The Saints are the only 0-4 team in the NFC.

Blake Silverman

Alvin Kamara has spent each of his nine NFL seasons in New Orleans
Alvin Kamara has spent each of his nine NFL seasons in New Orleans / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Kellen Moore era in New Orleans is off to a rocky start, as the Saints find themselves 0-4 ahead of a Week 5 matchup at home against the Giants.

According to a new report from NewOrleans.football's Nick Underhill, the team may be willing to part with some of its veteran players amid the winless start to the season. Underhill's Saturday report noted that teams around the league are interested in some of the Saints' veterans, and New Orleans will be open to hearing offers ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next month.

Running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Chris Olave come to mind as potential targets for other franchises hoping to fill holes during the season. The Cardinals are an obvious suitor for Kamara's services after James Conner went down with a season-ending injury and Trey Benson was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.

The 49ers (4–1) and Chiefs (2–2) could be among the squads interested in beefing up their receiver rooms, although Kansas City should get a boost after Rashee Rice's return once his six-game suspension is complete. As the Saints look ahead, they could deal additional vets, especially on the defensive side like eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Cam Jordan.

We'll see if the Saints decide to part with any of their longtime stars in favor of draft capital, but their phone lines will certainly be busy as we inch closer to the league's Nov. 4 deadline.

