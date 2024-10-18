Saints' Paulson Adebo Left Stadium in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Broncos
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Denver Broncos during Thursday Night Football.
Early in the second quarter, Adebo went to tackle Broncos running back Javonte Williams and stayed down after the play. Eventually the cart was brought out for the corner and multiple reporters in attendance noted his leg was placed in an air cast.
In the second half, Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung provided an update on the fourth-year corner. Adebo's injury was concerning enough that he was taken to a nearby medical center via ambulance from the Caesars Superdome.
Adebo exited the contest with both teams scoreless. Things quickly went south for his team and the Saints eventually fell behind by as many as 30 points.
Drafted out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL draft, Adebo had three interceptions on the season leading up to his injury.