Saints RB Alvin Kamara Committed to Franchise Amid Trade Interest
The Saints have received trade calls for running back Alvin Kamara following the team’s 1-4 start to the season, but the longtime lead back in New Orleans informed general manager Mickey Loomis that he wants to remain with the franchise for the rest of his career, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Kamara signed a two-year, $24.5 million extension last fall, and at the time, it was the running back's goal to stay with the Saints until he hangs it up. That is still the 30-year-old's intention as he is locked in with New Orleans through the end of the 2026 season.
Per Rapoport, Loomis discussed the trade calls with Kamara in the interest of transparency, and Kamara informed Loomis that he still wanted to stay with the Saints until he retired.
Kamara is certainly coveted by other teams, as he's shown little sign of slowing down. He's carried the ball 73 times for 283 yards and a touchdown for the struggling Saints offense this season.