Saints Sign Veteran RB Cam Akers to One-Year Contract Following Minicamp Tryout

After a minicamp tryout this week, Akers has landed a one-year contract with the Saints.

Veteran running back Cam Akers earned a one-year contract after a minicamp tryout with the Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Veteran running back Cam Akers has signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints following a minicamp tryout this week, the team announced on Friday.

The five-year NFL veteran played in 17 games last season, including five with the Houston Texans and 12 with the Minnesota Vikings. Akers carried the ball 104 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Akers has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his NFL career, but a healthy season last year and a good minicamp has earned him a deal with the Saints. He will likely be competing for a spot behind Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal.

In 53 career games, Akers has rushed 502 times for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also caught 52 career passes for 388 yards and four more scores.

