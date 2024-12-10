SI

Saints Sign Former Cowboys QB After Losing Derek Carr to Injury

Derek Carr is likely out for the season after injury his left hand in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The New Orleans Saints were able to beat the lowly New York Giants this past Sunday but it came with a big price, as starting quarterback Derek Carr was lost for likely the rest of the season with an injury to his left hand that happened while he was trying to dive for a first down.

The Saints not surprisingly signed a new QB to the roster on Tuesday to provide some depth at the position for the rest of the season. The player's name, however, was a bit of a surprise as he hasn't played in a NFL game since the 2020 season—former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci.

DiNucci, a seventh-round pick by Dallas in the 2020 NFL Draft, played in three games in his rookie year, and started once. He has since bounced around with a stint in the XFL and with the Broncos' practice squad in 2023. DiNucci spent a few weeks with the Bills at their training camp this past summer but didn't make the team.

DiNucci had fun breaking the news on Tuesday:

The 5-8 Saints host the Commanders on Sunday.

