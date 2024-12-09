Saints QB Derek Carr Likely Out for Season With Hand Injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr got a little too ambitious during Sunday's game against the New York Giants and attempted to jump over a defender for a first down—as this lede suggests, it did not go well, and Carr left the game with an injury.
On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero provided an update on the 33-year-old. The pair confirmed that Carr did suffer a "significant fracture in his non-throwing hand" and is "expected to miss several weeks" as a result. Considering there are only four games left on the Saints' schedule, the injury is "almost certainly season-ending," Rapoport said.
This is the second injury Carr has sustained this season—he hurt his oblique against the Kansas City Chiefs in October.
The 5–8 Saints still have a chance at making the playoffs, albeit a small one, so maybe Carr could enjoy another game of ball after all. But we'll have to wait and see; the team is currently third in the NFC South, ahead of the 3–10 Carolina Panthers and behind the 6–7 Atlanta Falcons with the 7–6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding down first.
New Orleans will next take on the Washington Commanders in the Caesars Superdome this Sunday.