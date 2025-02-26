Saints Expected to Stick With Derek Carr As Starting QB for 2025 NFL Season
The New Orleans Saints are expected to roll with Derek Carr as the franchise's starting quarterback for the 2025 season, despite some speculation they would move on from the veteran signal caller during the offseason.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters the team feels like it can win with Carr under center, per Nick Underhill of NOF. New head coach Kellen Moore added that he's met with Carr since taking up the Saints' coaching job and that he feels fortunate to have the veteran QB on the roster.
Underhill noted there are still some contractual matters to resolve between the two sides. Carr is under contract through the 2026 season and is due to carry a cap hit of $51.4 million in 2025 and $61.4 million in '26. The Saints are in the worst financial position in the league, with an effective cap space of -$52.7 million, per Over the Cap.
Last season, in what was Carr's second year in New Orleans, he threw for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions across 10 games. The team went 5-5 in games he started but his season ended prematurely due to a head injury.
The 2025 campaign will be Carr's 12th NFL season, and it seems he's got the backing of the brass in New Orleans as he looks to prove he's the right quarterback for the team.