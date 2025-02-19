Every NFL Team's Projected Cap Space This Offseason Under Reported Salary Cap Raise
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
The NFL informed teams on Wednesday that the league's salary cap will make a big jump for the 2025 season.
The cap will increase to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, which is a large bump from the $255.4 million number from the 2024 season.
The jump is great news for a number of teams that were close to or already over the cap. And even better news to teams that already had a lot of cap space.
What follows is a look at every team's cap space for the 2025 season [per Over the Cap], using the estimated midpoint of $279.5 million as the baseline.
New Projected Salary Cap Space for NFL Teams Heading Into 2025 Season
Team
Cap Space
New England Patriots
$126.7 million
Las Vegas Raiders
$99.7 million
Washington Commanders
$82.2 million
Arizona Cardinals
$76.5 million
Los Angeles Chargers
$70.4 million
Chicago Bears
$69 million
Minnesota Vikings
$63.3 million
Pittsburgh Steelers
$60.3 million
Cincinnati Bengals
$53.1 million
Detroit Lions
$51.9 million
Tennessee Titans
$51.1 million
San Francisco 49ers
$50.7 million
Green Bay Packers
$49.1 million
New York Giants
$48.4 million
Los Angeles Rams
$44.4 million
Denver Broncos
$41.8 million
Jacksonville Jaguars
$38.2 million
Indianapolis Colts
$35.2 million
Carolina Panthers
$24.8 million
New York Jets
$23.9 million
Philadelphia Eagles
$19.6 million
Baltimore Ravens
$13 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$8.4 million
Kansas City Chiefs
$7.9 million
Houston Texans
$5 million
Dallas Cowboys
$2.5 million
Miami Dolphins
$1.6 million
Atlanta Falcons
-$5 million
Seattle Seahawks
-$6.5 million
Buffalo Bills
-$10.1 million
Cleveland Browns
-$24.3 million
New Orleans Saints
-$47.2 million
The New England Patriots are sitting pretty with the most cap space in the NFL by far. New head coach Mike Vrabel will have the cash available to stock his roster with players that fit his vision. The team already has a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, so the rest of the roster can get an upgrade.
New England has big needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver, and the franchise needs to build a pass rush almost from the ground up. The good news is the Patriots will have the financial freedom to do so.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints just got a lifeline from the NFL. The team with the league's worst cap situation just saw it get a little better. The Saints are still a projected $47.2 million over the cap, but could have been looking at being more than $60 million over without the 2025 cap bump.