Every NFL Team's Projected Cap Space This Offseason Under Reported Salary Cap Raise

Ryan Phillips

An overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield on the Camping World Stadium flag football field.
The NFL informed teams on Wednesday that the league's salary cap will make a big jump for the 2025 season.

The cap will increase to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, which is a large bump from the $255.4 million number from the 2024 season.

The jump is great news for a number of teams that were close to or already over the cap. And even better news to teams that already had a lot of cap space.

What follows is a look at every team's cap space for the 2025 season [per Over the Cap], using the estimated midpoint of $279.5 million as the baseline.

New Projected Salary Cap Space for NFL Teams Heading Into 2025 Season

Team

Cap Space

New England Patriots

$126.7 million

Las Vegas Raiders

$99.7 million

Washington Commanders

$82.2 million

Arizona Cardinals

$76.5 million

Los Angeles Chargers

$70.4 million

Chicago Bears

$69 million

Minnesota Vikings

$63.3 million

Pittsburgh Steelers

$60.3 million

Cincinnati Bengals

$53.1 million

Detroit Lions

$51.9 million

Tennessee Titans

$51.1 million

San Francisco 49ers

$50.7 million

Green Bay Packers

$49.1 million

New York Giants

$48.4 million

Los Angeles Rams

$44.4 million

Denver Broncos

$41.8 million

Jacksonville Jaguars

$38.2 million

Indianapolis Colts

$35.2 million

Carolina Panthers

$24.8 million

New York Jets

$23.9 million

Philadelphia Eagles

$19.6 million

Baltimore Ravens

$13 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$8.4 million

Kansas City Chiefs

$7.9 million

Houston Texans

$5 million

Dallas Cowboys

$2.5 million

Miami Dolphins

$1.6 million

Atlanta Falcons

-$5 million

Seattle Seahawks

-$6.5 million

Buffalo Bills

-$10.1 million

Cleveland Browns

-$24.3 million

New Orleans Saints

-$47.2 million

The New England Patriots are sitting pretty with the most cap space in the NFL by far. New head coach Mike Vrabel will have the cash available to stock his roster with players that fit his vision. The team already has a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, so the rest of the roster can get an upgrade.

New England has big needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver, and the franchise needs to build a pass rush almost from the ground up. The good news is the Patriots will have the financial freedom to do so.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints just got a lifeline from the NFL. The team with the league's worst cap situation just saw it get a little better. The Saints are still a projected $47.2 million over the cap, but could have been looking at being more than $60 million over without the 2025 cap bump.

