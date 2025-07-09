Saints Unveil Sick Alternate Helmet Design Ahead of 2025 Season
NOLA is bringing the heat.
The Saints unveiled an awesome new alternate helmet design for the 2025 season on Wednesday, one that features a white shell, gold hardware, a gold fleur-de-lis and a dazzling gold stripe that runs from the front of the helmet to the back. The new headgear will be worn with the team's color rush uniforms.
Take a look at that below:
New Orleans had initially teased the announcement in a post on Tuesday.
The look is a welcome departure from the Saints' main helmet design, which features a gold shell adorned with a black fleur-de-lis and black hardware. In 2022, the squad also introduced a black shell alternate helmet, but the look has not played well; indeed, the team reportedly went 0–4 across the handful of times they wore it.
According to Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net, the Saints will also reportedly debut new uniforms later this month ... but we might have to wait a bit longer for those, if the rumors are indeed true.
Also on Wednesday, the Washington Commanders unveiled awesome new throwback uniforms that pay homage to their "Super Bowl era threads."