Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Had the Fastest Touchdown of the 2025 NFL Season
Rashid Shaheed is fast.
While this fact is already pretty well established in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver decided to prove it again on Sunday.
During the second quarter of his team's matchup with the New York Giants, Shaheed got loose in the secondary for a big gain, at which point he reached the fastest speed achieved on an offensive score during the 2025 NFL season.
The play came as the Saints faced first-and-10 at their own 13-yard line, with 5:16 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Spencer Rattler dropped back and launched a deep ball down the right side. Shaheed beat two Giants defenders and caught the pass in stride at New York's 47-yard line. That's when he opened up and sprinted into the end zone.
According to Nex Gen Stats, Shaheed reached a top speed of 21.72 mph on the play, which is the fastest speed recorded on an offensive touchdown this year.
Shaheed has become a key weapon for the Saints on offense this year. Entering Week 5, he had 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown. Rattler has been relying on him more and more, and by halftime on Sunday, he had three receptions for 106 yards. It marks the second time in his career that Shaheed has topped 100 yards receiving in a game.
This is looking like a bounce-back season for Shaheed. In 2023, he had 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns, while also having a punt return for a touchdown. He was a first-team All-Pro selection as a punt returner.
In 2024, Shaheed only played in six games thanks to a knee injury that required surgery. Now healthy, he appears to be back in the groove as a key piece of New Orleans' offense.