Saints vs. Falcons: Players to Watch

Here are the players to watch as the Saints clash with the Falcons in one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Week 15 marks the 108th all-time meeting between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta leads the series 54-53, with a 27-26 advantage in New Orleans, site of today's showdown. However, the Saints have won 8 of the last 10 matchups between these teams, including 5 of the last 6 meetings.

New Orleans comes into this game with a 4-9 record, while Atlanta counters with a 5-8 mark. Each team clings to slim hopes of winning the NFC South, with the loser essentially eliminated from the conversation.

The Saints won the last game between these squads on opening week, coming back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit for a 27-26 victory. Both teams had different quarterbacks in Week One. For the Saints, Andy Dalton will make his 11th straight start, while rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder will see his first NFL snaps for the Falcons this afternoon.

Here are a few key players to watch on the Saints side as they try to knock off their arch nemesis.

Player to Watch

Chris Olave, WR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a two point conversion against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Olave, the team’s first of two first-round picks and 11th overall selection, has been worth the investment to move up to get him. He leads the Saints with 60 receptions for 887 yards and is in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A tremendous route runner, Olave possesses deep speed and attacks coverage like a seasoned pro. With Michael Thomas on injured reserve since Week 3 and Jarvis Landry a shadow of his former self, he's had to shoulder the Saints passing attack much of the year.

Olave caught all three of his targets for 41 yards and added a two-point conversion against Atlanta in Week 1, his first game as a pro. In that matchup, Thomas and Landry combined to catch 12 passes for 171 yards and two scores.

Olave is now the offense's top option against a 27th ranked Falcons pass defense that's allowed six 100-yard receiving games and 10 more outings of at least 70 yards. He'll likely draw CB A.J. Terrell often, Atlanta's best defensive back, in a matchup that will be key to the outcome.

Key Matchup

Alvin Kamara vs. Rashaan Evans/Mykal Walker

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Let's be frank, Alvin Kamara has not had a good year. Yes, he leads the team in rushing (550 yards) and is second in receiving (51 catches, 433 yards). However, his production is down from his usual level, he's reached the end zone in only one game this year, and he's been held to less than 90 all-purpose yards in the last five games.

Kamara's poor output is a combination of subpar blocking, poor usage by the coaches, and bad execution on his part. He's now facing a Falcons defense that ranks 27th against the pass, 25th against the run, and 30th in total yardage. Atlanta has given up over 180 yards rushing in their last four outings.

Falcons inside linebackers Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans have been bright spots for an underperforming defense. They each have over 100 tackles, including a combined nine stops for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and 10 passes broken up.

As he does against most linebackers, Kamara has an athletic advantage over Walker and Evans, especially in space. Kamara had only 46 yards on a mere nine touches when these teams met in September. If the Saints have any hope for victory, then those numbers and the usage of him must both be drastically different today.

Key Matchup

Demario Davis/Kaden Elliss vs. Desmond Ridder

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis (56) sacks former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2). Credit: atlantafalcons.com

Ridder is making his first appearance in an NFL regular season game, so the conventional wisdom might be to blitz him heavily. The Saints must certainly stop Atlanta's fourth ranked running game to put even more pressure on their 31st ranked passing attack to produce.

The 27-year-old Elliss has been spectacular since seeing increased reps after a Week 9 ankle injury sidelined LB Pete Werner. Elliss has 3.5 of his 4.5 sacks over the last five games and 40 tackles in the four weeks Werner has been out.

Davis remains one of the best all-around defenders in the game. He leads the team in sacks (6.5), tackles (81), and stops for loss (9), in addition to intercepting one pass and breaking up five others. His run defense continues to be elite, along with his coverage skills.

The defensive captain, Davis is also responsible for the unit's calls and adjustments. We will definitely see New Orleans blitz Ridder, but expect to see Elliss and Davis fake inside blitzes then bail into coverage to try and confuse the rookie.

Player to Watch

Cameron Jordan, DE

Jan 9, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

The need to blitz Ridder becomes less of a necessity if the Saints defensive line can create disruption. Atlanta's offensive line has done a nice job run blocking this season, but still struggles in pass protection. Stopping the run is the most vital area for the Saints defense, but they must be able to hurry and rattle Ridder.

The defensive tackles have played slightly better recently. New Orleans also has a deep crew of edge rushers in Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and the possible return of Payton Turner. However, the biggest key to the defensive line continues to be their twelfth-year potential Hall of Famer.

Cam Jordan has 5.5 sacks, 12 pressures, and 9 tackles for loss this season. His 112.5 career sacks is just 2.5 away from tying Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson's official franchise record. Jordan continues to play at a high level, putting him in position for his eighth career Pro Bowl berth.

In his last 20 games against the Falcons, Jordan has 23 sacks, 39 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss. He'll often be matched up against Atlanta RT Kaleb McGary, a player he's tortured with nine sacks, 12 QB hits, and 10 tackles for loss in seven matchups.

Saints vs. Falcons is one of the league's most underrated and hotly contested rivalries. The difference in the 108th meeting between the two might be Jordan, the most dominant player in the history of this bitter battle.

