Saints Run D Must Bully Falcons for Week 15 Win

New Orleans was pushed around by the Falcons running game during the first matchup between these teams. They'll need to go back to being the bullies if they are to win the rematch.

The 4-9 New Orleans Saints and 5-8 Atlanta Falcons square off on Sunday in a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries. This one is in New Orleans and a rematch of a Week 1 showdown, won by the Saints 27-26 in a thrilling fourth quarter comeback.

The Saints have had a disappointing season, no more so than on the defensive side. They've played far better in recent weeks and rank 11th in total defense, giving up an average of 328 yards per game. However, a unit projected to be one of the league's best has been prone to breakdowns, has forced the fewest turnovers (9) in the NFL, and has struggled against the run.

Those struggles started in their opening week showdown against the Falcons. Atlanta averages only 314.6 total yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL. Most of that low output is due to an abysmal passing attack that ranks just 31st. The Falcons have actually been quite effective on the ground most of the year, a surprise to most experts.

With Atlanta handing the reigns over to rookie QB Desmond Ridder for his first start, they’ll be expected to rely even more heavily on the run.

Will they be able to duplicate their Week 1 success against New Orleans?

Saints Run Defense

- 22.8 points per game (17th)

- 125 rushing yards/game (19th)

- 4.5 per rush (20th)

- 11 rushing touchdowns (13th)

- 57 tackles for loss

- 40% 3rd Down Percentage (20th)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has been vulnerable against the run most of the year after dominating the league in that category from 2018 through 2021. They've allowed more than 135 yards rushing to an opponent seven times, going 1-6 in those contests.

The defensive tackle position has been particularly troublesome. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach have played much better in recent weeks. However, they've failed to get penetration and have been manhandled at the point of attack much of the year.

Those failures have allowed opposing runners to get to the second level or enabled them to run inside of the New Orleans defensive ends.

The defensive ends, led by perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan, have played well against the run. Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Payton Turner have combined for 25 tackles for loss.

New Orleans linebackers have been the most consistent area of the defense. Second-year LB Pete Werner was having a Pro Bowl campaign before missing the last four games with an ankle injury. Werner, who is still second on the defense in tackles and has a team-high 53 solo stops, could be back in action this week.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Fourth-year LB Kaden Elliss has played spectacularly in Werner's absence. Elliss is a downhill defender who has 45 tackles in the last five games, including two outings of double-digit stops.

Eleven-year vet Demario Davis is having another strong year. Davis, who leads the team with 81 tackles and nine stops for loss, looks on his way to a sixth straight 100-tackle season. He combines elite awareness with ferocious physicality and outstanding sideline-to-sideline pursuit.

Most of the defense has struggled with missed tackles in 2022. The most disappointing culprit has been veteran S Tyrann Mathieu, who has been constantly guilty of poor tackling, bad angles in pursuit, and questionable effort. To be fair, the entire secondary hasn't swarmed to the ball like we've seen in years past.

Falcons Rushing Attack

- 22.2 points per game (16th)

- 159 rushing yards/game (4th)

- 4.9 per rush (5th)

- 12 rushing touchdowns (13th)

- 40.7% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Nov 7, 2021; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta has played with surprising physicality this season, especially early in the year. They've been held to less than 100 yards just once and have eight outings of over 150 yards on the ground.

Ten-year veteran Cordarrelle Patterson had a spectacular start to the year, rushing for over 100 yards in two of the first four games before a knee injury sidelined him for five weeks. Patterson is an explosive all-purpose back who has 566 yards rushing and five scores.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier has emerged as a bruising complement to Patterson and has split backfield duties since his return. Allgeier leads the team with 604 yards rushing and is a physical between the tackles runner. Caleb Huntley (364 yards) has provided adequate depth when called upon.

Atlanta is replacing veteran QB Marcus Mariota with rookie third-round choice Desmond Ridder. Mariota wasn't much of a passer, but had 438 yards rushing with four scores. His athleticism gave the Falcons a lethal added dimension on RPO plays.

Ridder was more of a pocket passer in college at Cincinnati. However, he is a good athlete and had 2,180 yards on the ground and 28 rushing scores over four years with the Bearcats.